The actor was apparently doing the interview from a pub in Byron Bay, and with the time difference Damon had to stay awake for the 11pm call time. During the interview, the actor discussed his move and the upcoming project, but was largely pressed for details about his good mate, Ben Affleck and rumours about the rekindled romance between Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photos of the couple surfaced after J.Lo announced her split with Alex Rodriguez and now the pair seem to be inseparable.
“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” Damon laughed. “It’s the first time I’ve heard about it. It’s a fascinating story. I love them both. I hope it’s true, that would be awesome,” he said.
More importantly, as Australia continues to grappled with accusations lodged at those in the highest positions of power from women alleging sexual assault, Damon has proved that those capable of giving back need to do so. As women continue to take to the streets and demand greater change, Damon donated $10,000 to a domestic violence charity in Brisbane. News of his charitable act came from a woman who was in attendance and is the daughter of the charity’s founder, who revealed Damon and his wife were “genuinely interested” in the issue of preventing domestic violence.
Safe Haven tweeted a message of support in thanks to the Damons for injecting some media attention to the cause. “We had a great function today. Such a great success on so many levels because of the contribution of so many wonderful people, and then this generous person turns up to put the icing on the cake. Thank you Matt Damon.”