In recent months, we’ve been plagued with headlines of star-sightings in Australia. Byron Bay has become the new LA, with actors spotted lounging on the beach, taking a stroll along the foreshore, or partying it up with the Hemsworths. With a slew of projects set to begin filming in Australia, it seems the star numbers are only increasing. But though many will come to Australian soil for filming, few can attest to having truly become part of Aussie culture as they embrace all we have to offer in the land Down Under. Matt Damon, however, isn’t one of them. The actor is clearly getting stuck into Aussie life and if his latest TV interview is anything to go by, we might as well hand him citizenship.

Damon arrived in Australia to film his upcoming project, Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s hardly surprising that the star has been spotted with Chris Hemsworth on numerous occasions, including the infamous “White Party” that seemed to go viral on social media, as images shared from within the party gave us all a rare insight into the life of the rich and famous living more locally.

Though filming is a gruelling affair, Damon proved that even Hollywood’s biggest stars are entitled to a night off on occasion. In a recent interview with NBC Today, Damon dialled into have a chat with the hosts from the TAB section of a pub, and was even seen knocking back a schooner. “I’m in Australia, I’m having a beer,” the 50-year-old said.

Damon went on to tell the hosts, “The people at the local pub were nice enough to leave it open just so that I could do this because they’ve got the best internet connection in this neighbourhood where I am.”