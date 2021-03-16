"Of course they work! They work. There's a reason they're so prevalent and there's a reason why they test for them," Rogan agreed. "They don't tested for things that don't work."
Nodding to suspicions of podium-finisher Ricky Gerard, who was one of three athletes disqualified from the 2017 CrossFit Games, Fraser said "the one guy was at the podium at the Games and then got popped. I competed against him six or eight months prior and he was snatching 260 or 265[lbs] and then shows up to the Games and snatches like 290[lbs] and almost hits 300[lbs] and he's like 'no, no, no, the drugs had nothing to do with it'.
"I don't believe that. You've been in the sport for years and in the last six months, you had this huge spike in performance... I'm not buying it".
According to Fraser, CrossFit would perform out-of-competition testing for PEDs "pretty often... when I did weightlifting, we were on the NAN — no advanced notice — programme... you have to give one hour a day of where you are, and they show up."
"They don't call... if you're leaving for the airport at like 4:50, you'll see someone sitting outside the dorm room, looking at their watch, waiting for 5AM to hit and give the knock. They'll follow you, come with you to school, work — it doesn't matter what you're doing."
"For CrossFit drug testing, I remember the first time I got drug tested. When I first got into the sport, I thought 'I think these guys are doping, I don't believe it' and I didn't know about the drug testing protocols. I had to sign up for it, because I was doing well enough in the sport, and then I get a phone call... 'your name got pulled' and I was honestly excited because they do regulate this... my livelihood depends on me not breaking the rules."
Fraser also went on to explain that he was incredibly careful about taking prescription drugs, typically seeking three individual opinions and would often call CrossFit to make sure each prescription was legal.