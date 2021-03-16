As with any athlete at the very upper echelon of their sport, doping accusations can come thick and fast for elite-level CrossFitters — especially those competing at the CrossFit Games.

As a relatively young sport with first-generation athletes still competing, CrossFit can regularly find itself catching heat from accusatory parties — most of whom are unimpressed social media users — on performance-enhancing drug (PED) culture within the sport.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience #1618​ podcast, now-retired five-time CrossFit Games champion Mat Fraser unpacked how elite CrossFit athletes are tested for PEDs, amidst a discussion on how some athletes claim that the substances, when used as part of a wider training plan, are not as disruptive as previously thought.

"There's been a couple of people that, in CrossFit, got popped and were like 'the drugs weren't even doing anything'," said a bemused Fraser.