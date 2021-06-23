Dubbed the 'Bondi cluster,' new reports have confirmed that sixteen new COVID-19 cases have been detected in New South Wales overnight. This brings the total number of cases (for now) to 23.

NSW premier, Gladys Berejiklian, said it wasn’t a surprise to see more cases emerge, and that she was expecting more household contacts to test positive in the coming days.

“The virus is not like other strains where it is less contagious.

“We expected, given how absolutely contagious the virus is, we expected that household contacts already in isolation were likely to get the virus.

“A very fleeting exchange or a very fleeting coexistence has actually allowed the virus to transfer and highlights how contagious it is.”

The spike in local cases had earlier prompted the NSW government to extend the indoor mask mandate across greater Sydney in an attempt to curb the Bondi outbreak. Not only does it mean you'll need to grab a mask on your way to the gym this weekend, but you'll also need it for the rest of the week in the office.

Have a read of the updated restrictions for Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, Blue Mountains, Wollongong and Shellharbour that come into effect at 4pm on 23 June (aka today) below:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced;

If you live or work in the City of Sydney, Waverley, Randwick, Canada Bay, Inner West, Bayside, and Woollahra local government areas, you cannot travel outside metropolitan Sydney for non-essential travel.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said we are once again asking the community to do what they do best and follow the health advice to get on top of this outbreak.

“We don’t take these steps lightly and we never want to impose restrictions unless we absolutely have to,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“We know the effect this will have on residents and venues but we must take this action now to ensure we keep on top of this outbreak.”

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant urged the community to play their part in controlling the COVID spread.

“We need really high testing rates to make sure we’re stopping any chains of transmission and we’re continuing to urge people to come forward for testing, especially if you were in Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) at any time between 12 June and 18 June,” Dr Chant said.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said more than ever people need to use QR codes and wear masks when required.

“We will be increasing supervision and compliance checks to make sure everyone is doing the right thing,” Mr Hazzard said.

“This pandemic is far from over and we all have to do our bit to protect the community.”