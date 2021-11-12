What options are available?

There are three procedures, all using TGA approved products, that can enhance an erection, increase length, and widen girth, all through minimally invasive, non-surgical procedures that require little to no downtime. They are: Erection Enhancement, Penis Glans Enhancement and Penile Girth Enhancement. These procedures all are performed after topical numbing gel has been applied, making them very comfortable and well tolerated.

Erection Enhancement

What is it?

This treatment is great for guys wanting an extra performance boost. It’s a simple procedure that stimulates and regenerates your penile vascular tissue, providing a medication-free solution to improve your erection.

How does it work?

It involves Platelet Rich Plasma therapy – most commonly used in the cosmetic world to repair tissue and skin, along with the regeneration of vessels, nerves and muscles.

Similar to a blood test, the procedure starts with the collection of 1-2 vials of blood from your arm. Highly concentrated platelets are then extracted, creating a natural serum which is re-injected into the shaft of the penis to regenerate tissues, muscles, nerves and blood supply, resulting in healthier, stronger and longer-lasting erections.

Pain factor?

1 out of 10

How long until results are seen?

6 weeks

How long does it last?

Results last 12+ months

Follow up treatments needed?

Annually for maintenance

How much does it cost?

$2,500

Penis Glans Enhancement

What is it?

This treatment is for anyone looking to instantly increase their penis length by up to 1cm. It can also be used to treat premature ejaculation.

How does it work?

It uses dermal filler – traditionally used in lips and cheeks – injected into the skin of the head of the penis, instantly increasing length.

This treatment is often paired with a Girth Enhancement treatment to maintain symmetry and balance between the shaft and head of the penis.

Pain factor?

1 out of 10

How long until results are seen?

You’ll notice a difference immediately!

How long does it last?

Results last 18 – 24 months

Follow up treatments needed?

Every 18-24 months to maintain

How much does it cost?

$1,500

Penile Girth Enhancement

What is it?

This treatment is usually paired with the Penile Glans Enhancement treatment, and is suited to anyone looking to instantly increase penis girth.

How does it work?

We use the same dermal filler as we do for the Penis Glans Enhancement, this time placing it under the skin of the penis shaft, instantly increasing girth and resulting in a fuller, more equipped feeling penis.

While results are very much dependent on the individual and their circumstances, a standard Penile Girth Enhancement treatment can increase the flaccid girth by 2-3cm, and erect girth by 1-2.5cm.

Pain factor?

1 out of 10

How long until results are seen?

You’ll notice a difference immediately!

How long does it last?

Results last 18 – 24 months

Follow up treatments needed?

N/A

How much does it cost?

$7,000 - $10,000

Are these treatments right for you?

The ideal candidate for these procedures will be over 18 years old, without any previous penile implants or surgeries (apart from circumcision), with no active infection or STI’s, and psychologically stable.

For anyone considering a genital enhancement though, or any cosmetic treatment for that matter, I recommend first booking in for an initial consultation. This will give you the opportunity to discuss your treatment goals and medical history with your doctor, to determine your specific suitability.

What else is out there?

While booming currently, genital treatments are really just one option for men wanting to enhance their natural features. One of the most rewarding treatments we practice is facial sculpting – usually chin and jawline transformations using filler. The results we are able to get non-invasively using the diverse range of fillers available to us these days are incredible. Our male patients are also increasingly interested in anti-wrinkle injections, hair restoration and hyperhidrosis (to address excessive sweating).

My advice to anyone looking to make an aesthetic enhancement, is to think deeply about it personally. If it’s something that’s bothered you for a long time, then it might be transformative. But no-one can decide that but you.

For more information or advice from Dr Scott Allison visit https://drscottallison.com.au/ or follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/dr_scott_allison.