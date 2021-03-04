A brand new documentary from Theroux is in the works, titled Gods of Snooker. It’s set to air on BBC Two and will take a deep dive into the sport during the 1970s and 80s, looking at some of the biggest names to emerge in snooker from this time, including the likes of Steve Davis and Jimmy White.
Theroux announced the news but revealed he wouldn’t be appearing on camera for the documentary. That said, he’s “very excited to be involved”. In a statement, Theroux said: “I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this documentary series. The story of the heyday of snooker is a remarkable one filled with drama and angst and enormous talent. For the documentaries I’m involved in, I get most excited about those that are the most human: conflict, triumph, disaster, all the big emotions, played out before your eyes, and you have that here on a scale that is both epic - the national stage - but also intimate - the hush of the snooker hall.”
Theroux added: “I’m old enough to remember the 1985 black ball final between Dennis Taylor and Steve Davis. I was 15 and everyone was talking about it at school. But that was just one of the many high-points in an era when god-like talent came to earth in the form of the professional snooker player. Just to add: we’ve been privileged to work on this with almost all those stars of that time. To say I’ve been involved in a documentary series with Steve Davis, Jimmy White, Ray Reardon, Cliff Thorburn, to name just a few, is an amazing feeling and quite honestly not something I ever imagined.”
Currently, Gods of Snooker has no release date but you can guarantee that this will be one documentary series we’ll be tuning in to watch.