Some time during lockdown, a t-shirt emerged on social media. It was simple, just a cotton tee, nothing flashy, but printed on it was Louis Theroux’s face and the words: “I’ve got to get Theroux this.” That everyone immediately started scrambling to purchase such a thing says a lot about the human psyche, but it says even more about how we feel about the famed documentarian Louis Theroux: the man is adored. If anyone could get us through lockdown, it’s him.

For many, Theroux is absolutely the pinnacle of success. Throughout his career, he’s pioneered a kind of awkward, somewhat gonzo, style of journalism that resonates with audiences. From his mannerisms to his nonsensical fumbling, he always manages to pull it off with class. With his disarming style, he’s managed to interview a range of people from all walks of life and now, he’s set his sights on the world of professional snooker.