Though many hoped they would see lockdown lift on its proposed date of July 9, health experts had warned not to be too hopeful. With community cases of the delta strain continuing across NSW, it was believed cases would only climb sharply were lockdown restrictions to be lifted on July 9. And so, we waited with bated breath to see what Premier Gladys Berejiklian would do, perhaps knowing that the outlook was a bleak one. Today, the Premier announced the lockdown is being extended for an extra week after NSW recorded more than 330 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 since mid-June.

By extending the lockdown, those in the greater Sydney regions including Wollongong, Shellharbour, Blue Mountains and the Central Coast will see restrictions continue until 11.59pm on 16 July. School students in the lockdown area will also be learning from home for the first week of term three, except for children of essential workers who will be allowed to attend schools as per earlier lockdown restrictions.

Speaking at a press conference, the Premier announced that the reason for the extension is largely due to the Delta strain which is a “game-changer.” She added, “It is extremely transmissible and more contagious than any other form of the virus that we’ve seen. The reason the NSW government has taken this position is because we don’t want to be in a situation where we are constantly having to move between lockdown, no lockdown, lockdown, no lockdown. What we want to do is give us our best chance of making sure this is the only lockdown we have until the vast majority of our citizens are vaccinated.”