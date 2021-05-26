So, why do we leave our sex lives and relationship health to chance? Too often, we can resign ourselves to unsatisfying sex and relationships stuck in recurring patterns of dysfunction. It doesn’t have to be that way. Which is why we decided to conclude the first season of our podcast ‘Ask Men’s Health’ with a visit to renowned Sydney sexologist and relationships expert Dr Nikkki Goldstein.

Whether you’re in a honeymoon period of a relationship, have only just started dating, or maybe you’ve been out the game for a while - we all need some support from time to time and it’s better to seek it now before it’s too late.

With Dr Nikki’s help, we cover everything from communication (AKA the bedrock of any relationship); how we can get better at practising consent; the importance of setting boundaries (both in and outside the bedroom); and what impact mental health has on our libido. Sex toys get discussed, and we grill Dr Nikki on how COVID affected the way we have sex.

In other words, it’s well worth a listen. We’re not gonna go as far to say if you decide to skip this one, you will be destined ten years of bad sex, but it’s not looking good. You’ve been warned.