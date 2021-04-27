He’s the legendary funny man who made a name for himself with his quick wit and hilarious observations. Though most stand-up comedians will be familiar with the deathly silence that belies an audience’s discomfort as they bomb up onstage, Chappelle only knew the sound of uproar: of laughter so loud, it ricocheted off the walls and seemed endless. He’s had the odd meltdown and a number of mic drops, but throughout his career Chappelle has championed his own way. In an interview with Esquire he described fame as “a place, a country I’m taking a tour through” and added, “You don’t just walk around feeling like, ‘I’m a goddamn star.’ You walk around feeling like you.”

Now, Chappelle is giving fans around the world an even greater insight into his life and the friends in it, creating a new podcast titled The Midnight Miracle. Alongside Yasiin Bey (otherwise known as Mos Def) and Talib Kweli, the “salon style” podcast series comes after Chappelle’s 2020 Summer Camp event, which saw the trio record the series in The Shack - a mechanic’s garage retrofitted as a clubhouse.