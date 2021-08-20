With the Paralympics rapidly approaching, the world is once again gearing up to see the best athletes in their fields take to their sport with focus and determination. If the Olympic Games united the world, the Paralympics aren’t just a source of inspiration, but also one of strength, of overcoming numerous obstacles simply through perseverance, camaraderie and one’s own grit. But while the Paralympics might shine a spotlight on those athletes with disabilities, for the wider population the fact remains that discrimination and prejudice continues for those living with a disability. From stereotypes to barriers in the workplace and outside of it, 1.2 billion people with a disability face such struggles daily.

Now, Paralympians and others are looking to change the narrative with the introduction of a new worldwide campaign that seeks to end such discrimination for the disabled community. WeThe15 has been hailed as a major human rights movement, representing the 15 per cent of people around the world living with disability.

The campaign comes from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in partnership with major organisations across the fields of sport, human rights, arts and policy. Ahead of the Tokyo Games, WeThe15 aims to change attitudes towards disability and increase awareness of accessibility. One of the many athletes supporting the campaign is Aussie swimmer Ellie Coles, who will be competing at her fourth Paralympis in Tokyo. Speaking about the struggles she faced, Cole said: “When I was younger, there was such stigma around disability; the word disability was almost hushed in every single language.” She added, “I think most people aren’t aware that their communities aren’t even accessible to the 15 per cent of the community that have a disability.”

Among the organisations joining the cause are the likes of UNESCO, Invictus Games and The Valuable 500. For the next decade, the campaign will focus on a different area of inequality each year, like education, healthcare and employment. As IPC president Andrew Parsons explained, “WeThe15 aspires to be the biggest ever human rights movement for persons with disabilities and aims to put disability right at the heart of the inclusion agenda, alongside ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation.”

He added, “We will make a tangible and well overdue difference for the planet’s largest marginalised group.”