Australia might be slow to see cannabis decriminalised across the country - with the exception of the ACT which legalised recreational marijuana in September of 2019 - but the United States has seen parts of the country embrace its legalisation. A total of 17 states have now legalised cannabis for adult use and not surprisingly, famous faces have been quick to profit off a widespread love of weed. Seth Rogen launched Houseplant in California earlier this year and the traffic to the website was so profound the website crashed instantly. It offers three strains of top-shelf flower: Diablo Wind, Pancake Ice, and Pink Moon. And of course, it comes with Rogen’s own stamp of approval with the official tagline reading: “For people who love weed, by people who love weed.”
By adding his name to an ever-growing list of cannabis-supporting celebrities, Bieber is doing his part to remove the stigma associated with weed. In an interview with Vogue, the singer expressed, “Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying. But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.”
Noah Annes, a co-founder of Palms, said in a statement: “Justin’s vulnerability and openness about his mental health struggles impressed us beyond measure, and we knew immediately we would want him to be at the helm of our first-ever collaboration. With Justin’s help shining the spotlight on these important topics, we hope to inspire others to talk more freely about both mental health and cannabis consumption.”
The push to legalise recreational marijuana here in Australia is mounting, with persistent efforts across most States. But even so, the Royal College of Psychiatrists warn that research shows that people who are already at risk of developing mental health problems are more likely to start showing symptoms of such conditions if they use cannabis regularly, as The Guardian reports.