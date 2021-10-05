“I got my peaches out in Georgia. I got my weed from California," Bieber sings with his mellifluous vocals in the hit song. But it seems soon those in California will be echoing the singer as Bieber is set to enter the cannabis industry with his own range of products. Bieber announced the news which comes after the singer partnered with Los Angeles-based cannabis company Palms. The partnership will see seven-joint packs sold in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal for those over 21 years of age.

The product will be named after Bieber’s 2021 hit Peaches, a tune that seemed to become a global TikTok phenomenon overnight and the the soundtrack for life in lockdown (for at least a few weeks). And given that the line is “I got my weed from California,” it’s not a bad option for one’s own cannabis product. While Bieber hasn’t discussed the financial terms of the deal with Palms, it’s believed a proportion of the profits will be used to support Veterans Walk and Talk, a charity that uses cannabis and psychedelics as part of its therapy to support ex-service people, and the Last Prisoner Project which has long campaigned for criminal justice reform related to marijuana convictions.

In a statement, Bieber expressed: “I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatise it - especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health. I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and Peaches felt like a good place to start.”