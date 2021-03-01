With the media often focusing on Hill’s weight fluctuations, Hill called out a UK paper that ran photos of him surfing in Malibu over the weekend. For the photographers that tried to “play me by stalking me” wrote Hill, he had a few words to share.
Sharing images the paparazzi took of himself in a wetsuit, Hill wrote: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”
He added, “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself.”
Hill went on to say, “This isn’t a “good for me” post. And it’s definitely not a “feel bad for me post.” It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”