With the media often focusing on Hill’s weight fluctuations, Hill called out a UK paper that ran photos of him surfing in Malibu over the weekend. For the photographers that tried to “play me by stalking me” wrote Hill, he had a few words to share.

Sharing images the paparazzi took of himself in a wetsuit, Hill wrote: “I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”