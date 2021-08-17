We might not be able to meet up with friends for a walk under current restrictions, but Apple’s “Time to Walk” series on Fitness+ allows you to at least feel like you’re with friends, if those friends in question are some of the world’s biggest celebrities and sporting stars. In a statement, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies, Jay Blahnik, explained: “Walking is the most popular physical activity in the world, and one of the healthiest things we can do for our bodies.” Blahnik adds, “A walk can often be more than just exercise: It can help clear the mind, solve a problem, or welcome a new perspective.”

Ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Aussie icon and wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley has teamed up with Apple for a recorded 39-minute segment. “When I go out and take a push, it’s like going for a walk, you know,” says Fearnley in the episode. “I’m in my day chair right now. The day chair is a separate wheelchair, it’s the thing you think of as your walking leg.”

Fearnley continues, “And for somebody that’s never been in a chair, it’s just a stroll. It’s out here to enjoy the environment, to look around and just have a moment for yourself.”

The addition of Fearnley to the service is one worth celebration and comes after Apple has added wheelchair exercise to its Fitness app, with support for a “Roll” goal replacing the “Stand” goal to get you moving every hour. Fitness tracking can be engaged with either a Walk Pace or Run Pace for using a wheelchair outdoors.

Fearley’s episode is now live on Apple Fitness+ for all subscribers. It joins a growing list of audio-guided episodes, including the likes of Olympic gold medalist Anthony Joshua and marathon runner and gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.