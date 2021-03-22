So, what’s his secret to that six-pack? Jonas, who often shares workout videos on his stories, often takes hits straight to the abdomen. It sounds painful - and it is, kind of. The payoff is significant though, while an external hit to the muscle won’t make it tighter or stronger, contracting your abs just before a punch or kick hits the stomach can create stronger muscle fibres. It means he’s constantly engaging in ab exercises and using his core muscles throughout. The internal muscle contraction, not the outer trauma of a punch, is what helps create an enviable six-pack.
Breathing exercises also help with developing the abs. Breathing while doing pretty much any ab exercise will engage the core even further. If you’re wanting to get a gym-honed bod like Joe, you can take advantage of the technique by having a partner perform the punch or kick motion and stop short; so you’re reflexively tightening your core as you see it coming but avoiding the trauma of the punch/kick. Another alternative is that during crunches, you can start each crunch by visualising someone about to punch your midsection or dropping something heavy on your abs. Naturally, you’ll pull in your ab muscles as you complete each rep.