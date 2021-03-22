It was only in July of last year that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed a baby girl by name of Willa. The pair kept things all relatively private, withholding the baby’s name and face from public gaze for months at a time, despite fans desperately pleading for a glance of the new bub. In the months that have followed since, they’ve shared more details and if the stress of parenting had you thinking all fitness routines had to go out the window as you resorted to fast food amid sleep deprivation, Joe Jonas’ dad bod will make you think again. In a thirst trap to end all thirst traps, the singer had his followers swooning over his recent gains.

After posting the photo to the ‘gram, fans were quick to express their adoration for the pop star. And if all that wasn’t enough, even his wife wasn’t immune to his ripped torso and smouldering jawline. Sophie Turner re-posted the image to Instagram, captioning the image with “Bad Dad” and “1-800-DIAL-A-DADDY.”