The limited-edition vegan kicks are part of Momoa’s collaboration with climbing apparel brand, So iLL. As part of the So iLL x On The Roam collection, the shoes are “a new way to roam” according to Momoa, who added in a caption, “We’re all in this together.”

Available in two fetching colours - Unity Purple and Yaya Lavender - the sneakers feature a variety of sustainable materials that prove uplifting to anyone on a mission to cut back on their consumerism, make informed purchases, and live a sustainable lifestyle. The canvas upper is made with 100 per cent organic cotton, with biodegradable outsoles.