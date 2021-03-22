The old (and irrelevant) adage goes: you should never trust a skinny chef. But what about a chef with 24-inch biceps and the shredded physique of a Marvel superhero? For the latest instalment of Eat Like, we met up with former White House Chef Andre Rush to talk about what it's like to consume eight meals a day to keep up with his fitness regimen (Yes, eight.)

During the summer of 2018, the military vet went viral after being photographed on the White House lawn, biceps in full view. And to maintain those arm gains, the 47-year-old consumes anywhere from six to 10,000 calories a day, keeping in mind a "60/20/20" split.