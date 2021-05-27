If you were someone who eyed the weights rack at the school gym with equal parts admiration and awe, you were likely told the same story: “Not yet, you’re too young.” It’s a phrase most people have heard uttered at some point in their life in relation to weight lifting, and stems from the long-held belief that weight lifting stunts growth. When you saw guys working out in the gym with bulging biceps and ripped torsos, it was all you could do but hope to emulate their own gains. But sadly, for most of us, this was denied until we were deemed to be of a fit age.

Given that weight lifting provides numerous health benefits, it’s time we talked about the myth that it stunts growth because aside from being a lie, it also denies young adolescents the opportunity to reap the benefits that come with the exercise. Much like cracking your knuckles won’t give you arthritis, weight lifting won’t stunt your growth.

Though it’s worth noting that the myth is good-natured in its origin and simply one that comes from genuine concern, there’s no evidence to support such claims. Rather, the research that exists in the field of weight lifting simply sings the praises of the exercise, and there’s plenty of evidence to support the advantages of a well-designed and supervised weightlifting program for kids. As Trevor Thieme writes for Men’s Health UK, “Children and adolescents who life weights not only benefit from improved strength and body composition, but also tend to have more robust bones, increased self-esteem, a reduced risk of sports-related injuries, and a greater overall interest in fitness, which plays lifelong dividend. Best of all, training for kids can be fun.”