While the Olympic Games are a testament to the handwork, unwavering dedication and countless sacrifices the world’s best athletes have made to compete on such an international stage, it’s also an event that fuels rumours and questions from the public. Sure, we’d love to know about the quirky rituals or superstitions of the world’s best athletes, but more pressing than that is what goes on inside the Olympic Village. When one’s competition is over and they can finally let loose, is it just another kind of Schoolies, with the world’s fittest hooking up left and right? We’d like to think so.

For years though, talk of hookups in the Olympic village have been a source of great discussion, only in the age of a global pandemic it seems organisers are doing all they can to shut it down. With the Olympic Games already taking place in something of a bubble atmosphere, organisers in Tokyo are looking to ensure athletes also keep to social distancing restrictions back in their rooms. It’s led to the set up of 18,000 cardboard beds, according to Dezeen magazine. As American distance runner Paul Chelimo tweeted, “Beds to be installed in Tokyo Olympic Village will be made of cardboard, this is aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes.”

Chelimo joked, “Beds will be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports. I see no problem for distance runners, even 4 of us can do.”