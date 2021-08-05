The lineup is certainly sensational, but what makes Ability Fest everyone’s favourite festival is the premise upon which it was founded: to provide access to all people, regardless of disability. Now, the Covid-safe party will transform the location into one with elevated viewing platforms, tiled pathways, guide dogs, designated sensory quiet areas, companion ticketing, as well as AUSLAN interpreters for all performances. This is more than just a feel-good vibe to attend with your friends, it’s a festival that’s life-changing for so many, providing them a space to be themselves and celebrate who they are.

Alcott said about the festival’s return, “ABILITY FEST started as a place to bring friends together to enjoy good quality live music - no matter what your access challenges may be. Today, four years in, we have created an event that sets a new standard in the festival world, and shows others what is possible.”

He added, “I want to give young people with disability the opportunity to experience the magic of a music festival which previously may not have been possible for them, and raise a hell of a lot of money in the process.”

Co-presented by triple J and produced by The Untitled Group whose festival CV also includes the likes of Grapevine Gathering and Beyond the Valley, 100 per cent of proceeds from Ability Fest will be donated towards helping the 4.3 million young Australians living with a disability via the Dylan Alcott Foundation. See the full lineup below.

Ability Fest 2021

Saturday 27 November - Alexandra Gardens: Naarm, Melbourne VIC

Alex The Astronaut

Benson

Cub Sport

Dena Amy

Ebony Boadu

Eves Karydas

Illy

Inkrewsive

JK-47

Motez

Nina Las Vegas

Peking Duk (DJ Set)

Rudely Interrupted

State Cadet

Sumner

Sunshine

What So Not

Pre-sale ticket registration closes at 4pm AEST on 11 August 2021, tickets on sale from 6pm AEST on 11 August, 2021. General tickets go on sale at 12pm AEST on 12 August, 2021 with prices starting from $89.90. For more information visit the website here.

To find out more about the Dylan Alcott Foundation, apply for a grant, of if you’d like to make a donation, visit the official website here.