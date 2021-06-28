As Pride month continues to be celebrated around the world, Aussie actor Hugh Sheridan has come out as non-binary with a powerful message about labels. It was just eight months ago that Sheridan announced they are attracted to both men and women, before proposing to their now-finance, Kurt Roberts, on the first night of the Adelaide Fringe Festival. While Sheridan’s coming-out as non-binary is certainly something to be celebrated, the actor also shared a powerful message about labels.

Sheridan announced the news via Instagram, posting a caption regarding a recent interview they did with gay lifestyle publication, DNA Magazine. In it, they said: “I am still a human (non binary/bi/me/Hughman) but I’m in a monogamous relationship with another man, who I love.”

Sheridan added, “I don’t accept a label cause it limits me…if you want it; I take it. I choose zero labels for no other reason except the exclusion, limitations, separation…I believe [we] are all one, deep down.”