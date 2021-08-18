

With the new release, the Band and watch upgrade saw the addition of ECG and temperature tracking, expanding its ability to track stress and sleep, as well as measure your blood oxygen and heart rate.

When it comes to health, wearable trackers have become a must-have part of your gym kit in 2021 - they're socially acceptable to wear, and they provide great feedback and metrics about your health. But with so many options out there, how does this one stack up?

It all depends on what you're willing to spend and what features you deem necessary to have on your wrist. Whether you want simple heart rate measurements, or a comprehensive overview of your sleeping patters, there's a tracker for you.

When it comes to the Band 6, this release one of these fitness trackers and represents a good balance between price, features and attractiveness well.

If you don’t want to spend big money on a multisport watch but need something that can track everyday activities with relative accuracy, the Band 6 is one of your best options.

Look

Not only did we love the AMOLED screen (there's something really nice about the brightness), but its funky watchfaces are also a nice touch.

The Huawei Band 6 also weighs only 18 grams (without the strap), so is super sleek and lightweight on the wrist.

Features

This is what won us over. At $139 the watch can track heart rate 24/7, just like big league smartwatches, with relative accuracy thanks to its TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring technology that "uses an optical lens and AI-based data processing" to provide more accurate readings. As well as that, the Band 6 is also capable of 'all-day' SpO2 monitoring.

Last, but, certainly not least, it's TruSleep 2.0 Sleep Tracking absolutely nailed the brief, providing customised sleep reports - working nicely with the robust sleep analysis section in the Huawei Health app. Sleeping with the watch, its lightweight design made it almost unnoticeable on the wrist, and the up-to-two-week battery life meant it didn't switch off half way, too.

Verdict

The Huawei Band 6 doesn't try to be a running watch or a smart watch, instead, it does its best to be the best fitness tracker, which in our opinion, it is - especially considering the price.

huawei.com.