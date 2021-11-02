For most of the year, the months pass with little to distinguish them from the rest, empty days accumulating on the calendar. But when November rolls around, it announces itself with great pride. This, after all, is the month where men across Australia get to put down the razor and enjoy the wispy strands that begin to take shape atop their upper lip. From those with the kind of moustaches that look like a cappuccino stain to others that stop traffic, growing a moustache for November is something everyone can take pride in as the cause is a worthy one.

It’s estimated that globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day. In Australia alone, three out of four suicides are by men. The statistics are shocking, and while the issue of suicide is incredibly complex, the need to remove the stigma associated with mental health struggles and depression has never been more apparent. Particularly for men, toxic masculinity and prevailing attitudes that surround discussions of struggle or emotionality mean that, for a number of guys, asking for help isn’t an option for fear of judgment and how they’ll be perceived by their peers. As well as this, men’s health is in crisis with males dying on average five years earlier than women, for reasons that are largely preventable. As Movember notes, “A growing number of men - around 10.8 million globally - are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men.” It’s time to change this.

Through initiatives like Movember, conversations about mental health and checking in on mates is made a priority as the organisation looks to improve overall mental health by helping men establish better social connections. It’s hoped that by 2030, the rate of male suicide is reduced by 25 per cent, thanks in part to greater education, more widespread services that are accessible, greater government funding and conversations where men and boys recognise that there is no shame in expressing their own struggles or talking about the big things in life.

But as well as growing a mo this November, there are also a number of ways you can make an impact and support men’s health throughout the month, from limited-edition activewear purchases and events. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the other ways you can make a difference and raise awareness for men’s health this month.