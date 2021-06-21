You’ve got to hand it to the athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (which, if it needs to be said, are actually in 2021). Training for the Olympics is one thing, but to do so under the blanket of uncertainty that has prevailed since the world came to be stalked by the global coronavirus pandemic requires the kind of focus and steely-eyed determination few of us can ever possess. But after months of heated debate and second-guessing, it appears the Olympics are actually happening and as the start date of July 23 grows ever closer, sport’s top athletes are settling into the mindset required to compete at their peak.

If you, like all of us here at Men’s Health, are a sporting enthusiast who lives for the Olympic Games, you’ll likely want to know just where you can catch all the action. Whether you want to watch the events on your TV, via a livestream, or via radio on the work commute, we’ve got every base covered so you don’t have to fear missing any of the action.

TV Viewing

When it comes to viewing the Games on your TV, the Seven network is the only place to watch the Olympics this year. The deal for the Tokyo Olympics is the same one which came into effect for the 2016 Games, which saw Seven granted exclusive rights for Australian TV audiences.

With this in mind, Seven will be broadcasting their Olympic coverage across all three of their channels, including 7, 7TWO and 7mate.