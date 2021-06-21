Livestream
With so many events taking place at this year’s Olympic Games, the difficult then is deciding just what you want to watch and sometimes, your interests don’t necessarily align with the mainstream. If that’s the case, don’t fret. You can still watch an event that is not being shown on one of Seven’s three channels via a livestream, both online and through the app. Seven will be live streaming coverage through their website and through the Olympics on 7 app, which is available on both iOS and Android.
Where four years ago it was the case that you had to pay for the right to watch every single event, this year all viewing will be free. Seven is yet to unveil their latest digital application, which is said to provide access to all Olympic coverage and additional hours of content. The bonus is that Seven has said it will be streamed in HD.
Radio
Should the work commute get in the way of your Olympic viewing, there’s still the radio. Southern Cross Austereo are expected to again have the rights to Olympic coverage, however it’s unsure just how they will cover the events. ABC will also have their own team of reporters covering the Olympics and provide updates on ABC local radio, Grandstand digital, online and on the ABC Grandstand app.
Timetables
If you’re unsure of when an event is on or simply require the list of every single event on at Tokyo and the AEST time and date that it’ll occur, the good folks at The Roar have established a coverage guide for Australians which you can read over at their Olympics Event Guide.