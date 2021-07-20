For decades, exercise helped people push their body to its limits, but the only recovery tools were protein shakes, stretching, and ice. Today’s recovery industry comes in a host of packages.

CrossFit boxes and group--fitness studios are offering services on-site, and chains are now providing compression-recovery boots, foam-rolling workshops, and other treatments at select locations. The home-recovery market is also booming: Netflix-and-Pill your sore muscles in your own living room with magnesium, personal massage guns, vibrating foam rollers, or electrical-stimulation units.

The issue: The road to optimal muscle recovery isn’t linear, and it certainly isn’t easy to understand. The recovery industry is innovating faster than researchers can study it. That doesn’t stop boutiques from charging big money. Do you really need all this after a 20-minute run? Massage guns are great, but do they do anything a foam roller can’t? “The normal person, they’re not training hard enough to need all these recovery strategies,” says muscle researcher Dr Brad Schoenfeld.

But while you may not be pummelling your body like a pro athlete, you are doing plenty to damage it, says Kara Shull of New York City’s Movement2live. And unlike a pro, you aren’t getting the recovery that comes with regular movement. “The common person who is sitting at a desk all day almost needs it more,” Shull says.

You’re not being battered by two-a-days, but in an always-on world, you are constantly being peppered by stressors that hot-wire your sympathetic nervous system. That’s a problem, because your body can’t heal unless you’re in a parasympathetic state. (Grossly simplified, one state is alert, with your brain, heart, and internal organs optimised to fight or flee; the other is relaxed, with a slower heart rate and organs doing maintenance.)

But what will help you heal? Experts preach mastery of the basics first. They make few blanket statements about the next-gen recovery revolution, since what helps one body doesn’t work for another. So gauge things yourself, using what physical therapist Kelly Starrett, calls the Golden Recovery Rule: Performance is the judge. “Good recovery isn’t about how you feel now,” he says. “It’s about how you feel during your next workout.”

Not sure whether your muscle-optimization plan was effective? Track your performance in your next workout and let that be your litmus test. “You know a treatment is working for you if it allows you to perform higher amounts of work more often,” says Starrett.