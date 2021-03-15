Give Your Eyes A Break



Spending long periods looking at computer, phone, or tablet screens can strain the eyes. Using the 20-20-20 rule can help to prevent this problem. For every 20 minutes spent looking at a screen, a person should look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This is a great way to reduce eye strain caused by looking at digital screens for too long.



Eat A Healthy Diet



Make sure you’re eating a wide range of healthy foods like veggies and fruit, grains / cereals, lean meats and dairy. This is good for your whole body – and that includes your eyes.

Nutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C and E, beta carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin are found in foods like fruit and veg, oily fish, beef and eggs – and all help to keep eyes healthy.



Exercise Regularly



We know regular exercise keeps our body healthy, but did you know it’s also a great way to look after your eyes?

Studies show exercise can reduce the risk of age related macular degeneration. Maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise can also help prevent or manage type two diabetes, high cholesterol or blood pressure.

Bailey Nelson

Quit Smoking For Good



Smoking can lead to vision loss and blindness – another reason to get rid of that habit for good. If you smoke, you’ll be at greater risk of conditions like age related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

Manage Diabetes, High Blood Pressure and Cholesterol



It’s important to stay on top of diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol diagnosis, because if they’re not managed they can cause sight threatening eye diseases. Diabetes is the leading cause of preventable blindness in the country.



Get A Good Pair Of Sunglasses



It’s no surprise that our eyes are as affected by sun exposure as our skin is. UV exposure can cause eye problems like cataracts and pterygium and can damage the cornea and retina. Larger frames and wrap around glasses offer the best sun protection.

Bailey Nelson

Wear Eye Protection



Your eyes are sensitive so it’s important to protect them from dust, airborne objects, bright lights and chemicals.

Safety glasses are standard personal protective equipment for most people working in construction or on mine sites, but it’s also recommended people wear safety glasses while mowing the lawn, whipper-snipping or using power tools at home.

Have Regular Eye Tests



Just like seeing a doctor for a check-up, an eye test is an important part of looking after ourselves.

As well as measuring and correcting any vision problems an optometrist will also look at the overall health of your eyes."