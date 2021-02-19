Metabolism refers to the biochemical reactions in your body that use nutrients and oxygen to create energy. Your metabolic rate is the speed the metabolic actions occur and is measured in kilojoules, so basically a fast metabolism converts food into energy quicker than slow. This generally sees those with a fast metabolism able to eat more food without gaining weight, than someone with a slower metabolism.

But what affects our metabolism? Some common reasons your metabolism may be slow include your size and body composition, how active you are and how much sleep you’re getting. Our metabolic rate isn’t fixed for life and as our muscle mass naturally decreases, this in turn affects your metabolism.

Thankfully, if you think your metabolism is a bit sluggish of late, it’s not all bad news - there are some foods that will help speed it up. You need to ensure you’re eating enough protein, as the body burns calories to absorb, digest and metabolise food. By swapping some of your fat or carbs for plant-based protein, you can slightly increase your metabolic rate.