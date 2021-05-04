25-year-old Fitness First personal trainer, Callum Young, is the man who’s going to help Matty J get back to his former buff self.

“I’m excited to be working with Matty and I have no doubt we’ll be hitting his goals in no time,” he said.

“Health and fitness have been a passion of mine since I was young, and I consider myself extremely fortunate to have turned my passion into a career at Fitness First (Bondi Platinum). No two days are the same in this industry, and I get a significant level of satisfaction and fulfilment in helping people from all walks of life reach their goals.”

We asked Callum what exactly he had planned for the reality stars transformation from ‘chicken’ to chiselled.

MH: What goals are you helping Matty achieve?

CY: Currently we have set a goal to develop Matty’s lean muscle mass and increase his overall strength. After performing vigorous dance moves for 6+ hours a day for 9 weeks, Matty’s training regime left him looking like a well-cut diamond, or cheese grater (on the lean and shredded side). As a result of cutting down, his strength has suffered a minor setback – it’s great being able to keep up with your children, however picking them up is another story! We will be monitoring Matty’s progress through a series of measurement strategies such as progress photos, body-fat percentage (callipers), and girth measurements (limbs, torso) every four weeks.

What program have you got Matty working on to achieve that goal?

Matty and myself have designed a program that focuses on rebuilding his hypertrophy through a range of compound and isolation exercises across the whole body, with a slightly higher focus on his legs – commonly referred to as chicken sticks, which I can relate to myself. We are aiming to achieve 3-5 workouts per week where we can train each muscle group effectively, with some sessions focusing on a more HIIT based approach. With all the hard work Matty endured to develop his cardio fitness, it’s important to try and encourage his efforts towards hypertrophy as well.

How will nutrition play a part for Matty?

Matty’s dieting is quite comprehensive across each of the macronutrients (protein, carbs, fats). However, with our goals in mind we are aiming to hit roughly 2,500 calories per day to maintain his current physique and increase as much lean muscle as possible.

How would you suggest getting started for anyone wanting to achieve the same goal?

CY: For anyone who wishes to achieve similar goals, or who wants to better understand their own body and its needs, my advice is to seek professional help. Depending on your goals or ambitions, professional help can be sought through a personal trainer or nutritionist. Following a structured program through a coach who understands your body can drastically change your motivation and accountability to achieve your goals.

MATTY J’S ‘OPERATION: CHICKEN LEGS’ WORKOUT

60 seconds rest between sets

Barbell Back Squats – 4 Sets x 8 reps @ 80kg

Barbell Back Squats – 4 Sets x 8 reps @ 80kg Machine Hamstring Curls – 4 Sets x 12, 10, 8, 8 @ 50kg

Machine Hamstring Curls – 4 Sets x 12, 10, 8, 8 @ 50kg Goblet Squats (Elevated narrow stance) – 4 Sets x 10 reps

Goblet Squats (Elevated narrow stance) – 4 Sets x 10 reps Dumbbell Stiff Leg deadlifts – 4 Sets x 8 reps

Dumbbell Stiff Leg deadlifts – 4 Sets x 8 reps Walking Lunges – 4 sets x 14 steps

Walking Lunges – 4 sets x 14 steps Warm down stretches (quads, hips, hamstrings, glutes, lower back)

Visit www.fitnessfirst.com.au to learn more about Fitness First’s facilities and group training options.