The definitive movie biopic will tell the story of the heavyweight champion and while it will certainly go into great depth about his sensational sporting career, it’s believed it won’t shy away from the darker aspects of Tyson’s life, either. As well as the rape conviction, Tyson was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2003 and later pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and driving under the influence in 2007.

These dramatic events Foxx will pull off with ease, the man is a class actor after all. But when it comes to embodying Iron Mike, that’s quite the intimidating role and Foxx isn’t sparing any expense when it comes to enlisting the professionals and best trainers to help him look the part when it comes to the physicality of Tyson.

In a recent image posted to Instagram, the 53-year-old actor showed off his muscular physique and made it clear he’s working hard to play the heavyweight champion with conviction. In an interview last year, Foxx revealed that he was being fastidious about his training regime, and also joked that the one area he was struggling to grow was his calves. He added, “We might have to get some prosthetics for that.”