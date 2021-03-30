In recent years, Jake Gyllenhaal has proved himself as not only the kind of actor women around the world want to date, but an actor with the kind of body guys want to attain. While he’s always exuded an affable charisma, Gyllenhaal has in recent years become something of physical transformation guru, up there with the likes of Matthew McConnaughey and Christian Bale.

For anyone who saw Nightcrawler, Gyllenhaal’s character exuded a creepy intensity and this was portrayed with a staggering weightless that saw the actor drop down to 66kg. Then, Gyllenhaal went and packed on 13kg of muscle to play a tormented boxer in Southpaw - making the transformation look effortless.

The roles have cemented Gyllenhaal as an actor who doesn’t shy away from a brutal physical transformation, and the punishing regimens required to get there. But the role that began it all was 2010’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, a spin-off from the video game which saw Gyllenhaal play an ancient warrior prince with the ability to slow down time.

To look the part, Gyllenhaal enlisted the services of celebrity PT Simon Waterson, who has worked with Daniel Craig on his James Bond bod. The brief was simply to pack on size, but also ensure Gyllenhaal could handle all the action hero scenes, too. “You can see in that film he’s drenched in armour and it was quite a heavy aesthetic-based movie,” Waterson explains. “There were lots of challenges, from fight choreography to parkour; he had to look like he’d been brought up in a physical way, riding horses and being able to wield swords and knives. You have to be careful that you don’t take it to the extreme with the aesthetic because you don’t want it to look contrived.”

So, just how did he do it? Here, Waterson explains the secrets behind the bod.