As Fisher explained, “We all suffered, dopamine plummeted, testosterone plummeted, sex is less important.The more sex you have, the more you want. The less sex you have, the less you want. These singles were having less sex and were under extreme stress, the two together dampened the importance of sex in their lives.”

But while men turned off sex might be cause for alarm bells, it’s not as bad as it sounds. The study authors stress that it’s not that interest in sex has dissipated completely, but that it’s rather taken a back seat to newfound priorities in both relationships and love and as Garcia suggests, this is actually a good thing. “It’s most striking in men that they’re taking a moment to value relationships and relationship context of intimate encounters more. We see the rates of casual sex are down, only 11 per cent of singles want to date casually,” he explained. “More people are back to the ‘three date rule’ and want to go on multiple dates before first making out or having intercourse.”

Researchers suggest this is a result of post-traumatic growth experienced in men following Covid-19, something that has seen them prioritise wellbeing as their emotional maturity grows considerably. The study found that 72 per cent of Gen Z and 69 per cent of millennials began taking up new hobbies during the pandemic, with Gen Z also making significant strides in their career. When it comes to intellectual growth, men are finding avenues outside of sex for validation and stimulation. “Singles are growing up, they’re looking for long-term stability in a partnership, they’re going to take their time to find it and men are leading the way.”

So, it might not be the slutty summer one may have imagined, but it’s one that might just inspire more meaningful and lasting connections. Certainly, the sexperts remain hopeful. “What we’re seeing is a global situation here,” said Fisher. “It may well lead to a few decades of relative family stability and happy marriages.”