From Reddit user amahoro

“A man in the Dar Es Salaam bus station threatened us after pretending to be a security guard, we were trapped in a crowd of men trying to force us to buy their bus tickets, then trapped in a hotel room infested with cockroaches for 18 hours with little food & water and no working toilet.”

From Reddit user AmandaJoye

“In-laws went to Mexico for their 25th anniversary. I specifically told them not to leave the resort or drink the water…they did both. Practically got kidnapped getting onto a boat alone with some locals who said they wanted to show them another resort, they ended up far away from their hotel and had to run miles to their resort after these people demanded money. Then when they got home they had diarrhoea for two weeks from drinking the water.”

Another reddit user commented: “My ex boyfriend and I had booked a trip to Hawaii about 4 months in advance. We broke up two months before the vacation. Since two of our good friends were going as well, we tried to be amicable and just go and try to have fun even though things were difficult between us.”

They continued: “Of course, when we got there, the hotel messed up and booked us in a hotel with one bed rather than singles. They didn’t have any more rooms with singles. So I was stuck with my super emotional ex every night bickering about why things will never go right between us/why we’re meant for each other. Needless to say, we kind of ruined the trip for our friends.”

One Reddit user commented: “Testicular torsion whilst on a plane to Greece. Nothing like having a strange man claiming to be a doctor fondling your twisted nuts in a curtained off staff section of the plane whilst your mum and several air hostesses watch.”

Reddit user skinsella048 posted: “I was on a plane from Alice Springs in Australia to Sydney, plane started shaking and everyone knew something was wrong. Apparently they had to waste fuel but the plane kept going and down in the sky. Pretty scary stuff.”

From Reddit user Donniej525

“When I was ten, my family and I went to Myrtle beach, SC. I remember having a blast, because I’d bought a pack of Pokemon cards and got a foil Charzard, which I was super excited about. Then there was a tornado, directly in front of our hotel, in the ocean. I think it may be called a waterspout? I’m not sure. Anyways, after the terrifying ordeal, there were dead fish everywhere, and we went home.”