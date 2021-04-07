Before the global coronavirus pandemic came to hijack news headlines around the world, our focus was largely one centred on the environment. It’s sad in many ways, that now such efforts to reduce our environmental impact has largely taken a backseat to the coronavirus, but if there’s one thing we know here in Australia it’s that climate change is the biggest threat to the population. We’ve seen it first hand by way of catastrophic bushfires and, more recently, floods.

As we become increasingly more active in reducing our environmental impact, one area that has garnered great attention is that of fashion. As brands catch on to the demands of their customers, the word “sustainable” has come to punctuate a number of fashion launches and re-brands. But while some brands simply adhere to green-washing their consumers rather than providing greater transparency with the manufacturing of their clothes and the conditions experienced by their workers, the consequences of fast fashion are too great to ignore. One retailer looking to pave the way for a more sustainable future is that of H&M, who has just launched a new range of sneakers in partnership with footwear brand, Good News.