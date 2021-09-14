It was hoped that after months of lockdown, the global coronavirus pandemic would be largely behind us. But as new strains like the delta variant emerge, health officials are now recognising that the virus is not something we can outrun or hide away from. No matter how long we spend shut indoors, the virus is there waiting for us on the other side. Now, it’s a matter of just how we live with a global virus and mitigate such risks. While much of Australia might still be in lockdown, other parts of the world are forging a path ahead, one that is giving people around the world an insight into just how a “return to normal” will look in the age of Covid-19 and when it comes to international travel, vaccine mandates seem to be the new necessity.

Now, it’s been announced that all travellers planning to enter the Mount Everest region will need to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Local officials have made the decision after a disastrous period which saw dozens of trekkers on the mountain falling dangerously ill with the virus, leading to the cancellation of several expeditions as the health and safety of locals was feared.

According to a statement made by local officials at the end of August, only those who are fully inoculated will be allowed to enter the Khumbu region of Nepal, where Everest is located. But as the announcement has since come to be read, many are questioning just how locals will enforce the mandate as the statement conceded that unvaccinated people could in fact still enter the region, as long as they provide a negative Covid-19 test. For unvaccinated travellers, procuring a test could be difficult.