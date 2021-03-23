Now, in the latest update coming via Variety, turns out Jamie Foxx is set to take on the role of Mike Tyson.

Foxx has been talking about portraying Tyson in a biopic for years, and said it was “on” as long ago as 2017. As Deadline points out, the project has been in the works with Foxx involved since at least 2014. Last summer, Foxx appeared to show off his physique for the biopic, which has since seemingly been retooled to be a series rather than a movie.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” said Tyson in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The announcement of the series comes not long after Tyson called for a boycott of Hulu, which has its own biographical series on the boxer (without his involvement) in the works.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorised mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising," he wrote on Instagram. "To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights.”

More to come.