Let me set the scene: You're at home, probably in lockdown, and looking for a snack. You've run through all the nuts and are looking for something a little more naughty to appease those winter cravings. You look in the pantry and all you can see are a bunch of potatoes. You can't really be bothered to wait nearly an hour to turn them into hot chips. So you turn to the internet.

Why? Because we've just discovered how to turn them into chips at home... in the microwave.

Thanks to TikTok genius, Two Chefs One Knife, all you need to do is the below:

To begin with you'll need your potatoes (or single potato, depending on how many crisps you want), which you'll need to slice nice and thinly. Once you're done slicing, soak your potatoes in a bowl of cold water.

Next up, tear a piece of baking paper and place it on the microwave's turntable. Pop the potato slices on the baking paper and season with salt and pepper (and whatever else you fancy. Paprika would be YUM).

Then, all that's left is for you to leave those babies to cook in the microwave. Now, we tried this hack ourselves and left ours in for around 6 minutes (in a 800W microwave). And we can proudly say, they were delicious! So, depending on the wattage of your microwave, keep a close eye on them so that they don't burn.

Now, if you want something relatively healthier you're going to have to give in to a little more effort and turn to the oven. Why? Because if you've got an avocado, and an oven you can make avocado Chips:

Check out the recipe below via delish.com.

INGREDIENTS

1 large ripe avocado

3/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

Salt

Freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat oven to 325° and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, mash avocado with a fork until smooth. Stir in Parmesan, lemon juice, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Place heaping teaspoon-size scoops of mixture on baking sheet, leaving about 3” apart between each scoop. Flatten each scoop to 3" wide across with the back of a spoon or measuring cup. Bake until crisp and golden, about 30 minutes, then let cool completely. Serve at room temperature.