"Lockdown in the UK has meant gyms have been shut pretty much solidly since March 2020," he says. "So we're a year on, most people haven't had a gym to train in. I've been super, super lucky to have this in place."

There are several rooms in the basement, the first of which is where Hall does all of his weight training. There's a squat rack and bench, aet of dumbbells rangingfrom 2.5 kg all the way up to 80 kg, kettlebells, balance balls, a cable system for rows and pulldowns, and a westside barbell reverse hyper (which he says is "absolutely fantastic" for recovery), as well as equipment that you might not find in a commercial gym, like the "dumbbell drone" machine which hands you the weights and then retracts out of the way during bench press.

"When I was putting this room together, I decided I wasn't just going to fill it with every bit of kit I could think of, I specifically thought of boxing," he says. "Back power, punching power, anything specifically related to boxing."

In addition to the weight room, Hall has also built a dedicated space for cardio (complete with SkiErg, rowing machine, stationary bike, and treadmill) and recovery in the basement."This is probably a better setup than any football club in the world," he says. "There's every bit of recovery kit you'd ever need in this room."

This includes an immersive cryotherapy machine—"three minutes in that is absolutely amazing recovery"—as well as a handheld unit for targeting specific areas of the body, an electric physio bed, an array of percussive massage guns, and an infrared therapy machine that Hall swears by in his recovery regime.

"It's honestly incredible," he says. "I can't stress enough how vital stuff like this has been."