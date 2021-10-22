Few things puncture the soul quite like heading out on the work commute only to discover down the train line that you’ve left your earphones at home. It’s torturous. Suddenly, what could have been a 40 minute commute listening to the latest true crime podcast or a carefully curated playlist is a dose of the Real World. There’s the guy yelling down the phone line as he proceeds to voice an entire conversation in public, the woman crunching her granola on your left, and those school kids whose terminology serves only to reinforce that yes, you’re old. Forgetting your earphones is torture and for most, having them plugged into our ears at the office or at home is what gets through the day.

But if you’ve ever plugged in for some hours of podcast- or music-listening while blocking out all external noise, you might have noticed your ears feeling a little more sticky or waxy. The research on wireless earphones might not be particularly extensive, but there are correlations between the tech accessory and similar mechanisms, namely that of hearing aids. Researchers were able to use studies on the latter to suggest that prolonged use of in-ear devices like wireless earphones can cause problems with earwax.

It goes without saying that we all have earwax. Production of earwax occurs in humans and many other mammals and is normal as it serves as a kind of protective secretion. Produced in the external portion of the earl canal, it’s created by the secretions of oil glands and sweat glands released by hair follicles, which then traps dust, bacteria, fungi, hairs and dead skin cells to form the wax. By moistening the skin of the external ear canal, it prevents infection and provides a barrier for insects, bacteria and water.