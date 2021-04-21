More so than any other aspect of your life, your sex game can always be improved. Regardless of what you’ve been told, heard or the self-inflated ego that has you believing you’re god’s gift to women, press further and you’ll likely find there’s something you’re not doing quite right, or perhaps there are skills you need to master. While we can’t quite guide you in every sex-related question (there are experts for that), we can steer you towards one thing that could just be the difference between a rather enjoyable romp and the kind of activity that sees you seeing stars. Introducing: the sex blanket.
Ok, a blanket dedicated to doing the deed? Is there even such a thing? Well, yes, yes there is. and when you think about sex itself, not having a sex blanket seems suddenly brazen. Sex in winter might be a necessity, after all, when the weather gets cold it basically demands the removal of clothes just so you can press your flesh up against another for warmth. But in summer, sex is anything but cosy. Sex in summer is getting up off the bed and finding a sweat-angel left on the bedsheets. Then there are things like semen, vaginal fluids, and anything else you might be bringing into the bedroom with you. From lubricant to wax, alcohol to even food. Chocolate and sex might sound good in theory, but nothing quite turns you off like seeing brown smears in the bed - a cautionary tale.
While it’s not classified exactly as a sex blanket, the Liberator Decor Fascinator Throw Merlot Microvelvet Blanket is what you need to ensure however messy the sexy you intend to have is, you won’t have to deal with a frustrating clean-up post romp. It comes in five colours and two sizes, and looks so classy that you’d never suspect it would be used solely for sexual activity. Simply keep it tucked on the edge of your bed and get ready to yank it up in top of the covers when the time comes. Smooth and soft to the touch, the exterior is every bit the luxury product, but inside is a water-resistant core, so none of that sex-gunk will seep through.
There’s nothing worse than climaxing only to sink back down into wet, sticky sheets. It’s the kind of thing that leaves a sour taste in the mouth, and it could be completely avoidable should you decide to invest in a sex blanket. The blanket is machine washable and the company even offers other crafted sex pillows, blankets and furniture from this kind of magical fabric. What’s not to like about sex-proofing your house? It’s genius really.