More so than any other aspect of your life, your sex game can always be improved. Regardless of what you’ve been told, heard or the self-inflated ego that has you believing you’re god’s gift to women, press further and you’ll likely find there’s something you’re not doing quite right, or perhaps there are skills you need to master. While we can’t quite guide you in every sex-related question (there are experts for that), we can steer you towards one thing that could just be the difference between a rather enjoyable romp and the kind of activity that sees you seeing stars. Introducing: the sex blanket.

Ok, a blanket dedicated to doing the deed? Is there even such a thing? Well, yes, yes there is. and when you think about sex itself, not having a sex blanket seems suddenly brazen. Sex in winter might be a necessity, after all, when the weather gets cold it basically demands the removal of clothes just so you can press your flesh up against another for warmth. But in summer, sex is anything but cosy. Sex in summer is getting up off the bed and finding a sweat-angel left on the bedsheets. Then there are things like semen, vaginal fluids, and anything else you might be bringing into the bedroom with you. From lubricant to wax, alcohol to even food. Chocolate and sex might sound good in theory, but nothing quite turns you off like seeing brown smears in the bed - a cautionary tale.