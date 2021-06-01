When it comes to training for athletic performance, athletes know just what muscles need to be made stronger and which muscles they can afford to leave out of the exhausting workout regime. It’s the reasons sprinters have incredibly strong glutes, knowing that so much of their explosive speed is derived from the glute muscles. Basketball players then, tend to focus on a range of muscles, but the biceps? They don’t get a huge look in. Sure it’s not like you’ve got NBA stars taking to the courts with scrawny arms, but the thought of solely training biceps in the hope of becoming a better player…it’s just not done.

It’s surprising then, that bicep curls were something of a staple in NBA star (and to some, the undisputed GOAT of basketball) Michael Jordan’s workout routine. It goes without saying, MJ is not like other professional athletes. As anyone who has seen The Last Dance will know, he never was one to rest on his skills. There was no arrogance, simply an unwavering work ethic that saw him push himself to the limits, stay on the practice court later than any of his teammates or opponents, and demand absolute perfection from his colleagues. Jordan pushed others to be the best version of themselves, and he expected the same for himself.

When it comes to his performance, the man responsible for keeping MJ in top shape was his trainer, Tim Grover. Now, in a new book called Winning, Grover is spilling the secrets behind Jordan’s performance on court and the physique that saw him dominate the game. As it turns out, Jordan’s desire to work on his biceps did have nothing to do with his performance, but rather the look he presented to opponents.