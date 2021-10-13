With knee function compromised, Damien struggled to back up the training his sport demanded and was relying on excessive amounts of anti-inflammatories to cope with the sheer force and load placed on his knee. When his team doctor raised her concerns, they began looking at natural ways to reduce inflammation, turning to things like Omega 3 fish oil and curcumin, which saw Damien extend his career well beyond the end-point he’d initially been presented with by his surgeon. For Damien, this presented an opportunity and the seeds of PILLAR Performance were planted.

“Teams were beginning to use these products more and more within their athletic programs, however the formulations and potency within these formulations were not developed for those with a significant physical output, meaning their benefits struggled to be truly realised. This set me on the journey to create PILLAR Performance, building a product range that I wish I’d had in my playing days.”

It might appear like another supplement on the market, but PILLAR Performance stands out from the rest in that it is specifically formulated for athletes. Where macronutrients may have been a focus in the past, Damien believes that it’s micronutrients we should be making a priority. “I felt the nutrition puzzle was not that simple,” he says. “In reality, the way to fuel health and performance is much more complex, and arguably the micros - vitamins and minerals - are the heavy hitters in an optimal functioning body.”

The range includes a number of fundamental micronutrients that are sure to improve performance and assist with optimal functioning. From triple magnesium powder that provides multi-action support for neuromuscular function and recovery, to the likes of D3 Sport Effect for bone strength and Motion Armour for joint longevity, PILLAR Performance reflects a brand that has a deep understanding of the needs of athletes and how best to achieve them through science. Ingredients are carefully considered using clinical research for sports nutrition. The result: a range of products that reflect the intersection of clinical research and elite sporting experience.

“The power of glucosamine and chondroitin for joints, zinc for immunity and the right activated forms of magnesium for optimal recovery are all components of sports micro nutrition that can benefit elite trainers - the exact people that have been ignored by the industry for so long,” says Damien. “We’ve developed a sports micronutrition range for exactly that reason, to support training, competition and elite physical outcomes - bridging the gap between micronutrition and sports supplements.”

