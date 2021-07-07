“We leave it all out on the field, and I’ve got to show my body not week on screen, so the diet is really getting dialled-in,” he added. Johnson also revealed that he’s pulled sodium from his diet whole on the home stretch of production, while also limiting his water intake.

For breakfast, Johnson is now digging into flank steak, egg whites and brown rice. The dish is topped off with blueberries, because, why not. “I shovel it all in, it doesn’t matter to me,” says Johnson on his eyebrow-raising breakfast. Fans were also intrigued by the beverage spotted in the video, which Johnson described as brown rice oatmeal.

“One usually eats, if you’re a normal person, with a spoon, but I make it really watery and I just drink it,” he said. “It’s all for the cause. The goal is to raise the bar with Black Adam, and set a new standard and paradigm with how it’s done…fingers crossed next week we’ll bring it home strong.”

Black Adam has certainly proved testing. Thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, the film suffered numerous setbacks that halted production and led to difficulties with filming. It’s been two years of character, story and production prep for Johnson, and now he’s finally able to move into the final stages of filming. As he thanked his fans for support, he added: “I think we’re making a movie and creating a universe that’s definitive, unique, bad ass and cool. Fingers crossed we bring it on home strong next week.”