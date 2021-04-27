The video game series has been hugely popular and with the film adaptation in the works, Hart will be playing the soldier who is known for his impressive size and bulked physique. While most actors might have crumbled under the pressure, Hart has embraced it and if his arms are anything to go by, he’s more than prepared for the role. “So ready to take on the role of Roland in ‘Borderlands’,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram. “It’s go time people!!!!! Hard work brings great results.”

Hart has long been an advocate for fitness and hard work. He regularly shares updates of his training sessions on social media and even hosts the web-series What the Fit, where he teams up with celebrities to try different sports and workouts. As he explained in an interview with Men’s Health in 2020, “I’m addicted to the fucking work. I’d much rather that be my addiction than be strung out on crack, but now I have to struggle to find balance. That hustle is not going anywhere, but I want it suppressed and balanced so I can put the same kind of work into my family.”