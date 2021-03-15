Recovery is fundamental to any training program and if you’re wanting to train consistently, you’re going to need to ensure you devote enough time to your recovery. As far as Daylight Savings Time (DST) goes, ensure you’re getting adequate rest. The clock might afford an extra hour of snooze, but if you’re not prepared for the change, it can be jarring and mess around your sleep schedule. Most importantly, don’t stay up later than usual just because you get an extra hour, instead go to bed at your usual time and fight the urge to stay up late.

Use a dawn simulator

Mornings will continue to darken long after the clock change, so if you really want to feel well-rested, consider a dawn simulator to wake you up and put you to bed. The light emitted will mimic sunrise, gradually waking you up and easing you into the day. It’s a particularly useful tool, even for those battling jet-lag or shift workers.

Keep screens out of reach

Again, you really want to focus on sleep as it’s the backbone of all recovery. Use this time to focus on creating great sleep hygiene. Keep the bedroom to the three Ss - sleep, sex and sickness - and don’t look at screens before bed. Basically, you want to create an ultra-comfortable environment for sleeping in your bedroom.

Skip caffeine but pack the snacks

Initially, you might find yourself feeling sleepier earlier in the evening than usual. Listen to your body and allow that slumber to kick in naturally by avoiding caffeinated beverages after lunchtime. This will help you adjust quicker. Similarly, bring more snacks to work. Your stomach doesn’t listen to the clock and might be more affected by the hour’s change than you think.

Exercise with the sunrise

Especially for runners, it can be quite liberating to have brighter mornings when daylight savings ends (even though it gets darker in the evenings). If you can, try to head out when the sun comes up for some early-mornings rays. When light hits the optic nerve, it tells your brain to stop producing melatonin, helping you feel more awake.

Pay attention to perceived effort

When it comes to training, listen to your body. To avoid injury, focus on feel and perceived effort during your workouts, as opposed to simply going out there and killing yourself to put in the work. The first few days or weeks of the new adjustment could see you feeling a little groggy, and these workouts may feel harder, particularly if you’re sleep schedule has been affected.