In an interview on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Wahlberg explained: “Unfortunately, I had to consume, for two weeks, 7,000 calories, and then for another two weeks, 11,000 calories. And it was fun for about an hour.” He added, “It’s such a hard, physical thing to do. Losing weight, you just kind of tough it out - you just don’t eat, and exercise. And this, even when you’re full, I would wake up after a meal and have another meal. I was eating every three hours. It was not fun.”

But if you thought it would be some time before you saw Wahlberg posting shirtless gym selfies, think again. The actor has wasted no time in getting back into his best shape, and now just a few months post-filming, he’s already rocking a six-pack which is pretty remarkable. In a workout video posted to Instagram, Wahlberg showed off some hanging leg raises, with the actor lifting both his legs in a standard position and to the right and left side, working his oblique muscles. It’s a punishing move, and you can really see how much it targets his core as the actor keeps his shoulders engaged and legs forward in a hanging hollow hold position throughout the entire round.

If anyone is serving us some workout motivation to keep pursuing those fitness goals even in lockdown, it’s Wahlberg. Excuse us while we use lockdown for some ab-smashing exercises in the hope of emerging with a six-pack that could rival the Hollywood star.