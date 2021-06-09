After hitting the Iron Paradise for a muscle-pumping workout, the Rock then sits down for what he calls his ‘power breakfast’, consisting of flank steak, eggs, peppers, mushrooms, onions and short-grain brown rice. It might sound like a lot, but the combination of foods is actually a strategic one, as it helps Johnson maintain a physique that’s both incredible swole and lean. To crunch the numbers, according to MyFitnessPal, a 40oz portion of flank steak comes in at just 180 calories, as it’s known to be a lean meat with fewer calories and more protein than something like a ribeye or porterhouse.

The Rock then mixes his steak with eggs, and if he were to have three eggs it would come in around 255 calories which is pretty low-cal for someone expending this much energy at the gym. With the addition of peppers, mushrooms and onions, he adds about 160 calories, with another 150 calories for short-grain brown rice. Altogether, it comes in at a fairly modest 745 calories for a breakfast that doesn’t only serve up a significant amount of protein, but also keeps him satiated for some time.

Certainly, these numbers aren’t exact. After all, who knows just how big his serving size really is or what cooking methods are employed to create such a breakfast. Still, it gives you some idea of what kind of meal Johnson eats regularly when he’s not indulging in a cheat meal. As for those Cheat Days, his combination of sushi and cookies comes in at a staggering 7,764 calories.