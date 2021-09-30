Henry Cavill and fat don’t belong in the same sentence. Descriptors that tend to lurk in the shadow of such a name are those of jacked, ripped, perpetually shredded, superhumanly blessed, athletic, and incredibly fit. To see Henry Cavill is to think you’ve just walked onto the set of a Marvel movie, that to rub your eyes will see the superhero disappear before you. But unlike other actors who might require an elaborate amount of CGI, padded suits and costumes that bring muscular definition to arms and torsos, Cavill is the real deal. It’s surprising then to hear that the actor has in fact been called fat, not in jest by a partner or family member, but by an actual director.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health US, Cavill revealed that director Martin Campbell wasn’t as impressed with his bod as most of us are today. While it’s safe to say Cavill has come a long way from the “fat Cavill” he was reportedly called at school, playground taunts abruptly ended when he came to see the benefit of daily workouts for health and wellbeing. It’s a passion that’s seen him land many roles, including that of The Witcher. But one role Cavill didn’t get is that of James Bond.

For a screen test for the role of Bond in Casino Royale, Cavill had to walk out of a bathroom wrapped in a towel to reenact a scene from one of the Sean Connery-era films. As he told the publication, “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry’.” But as Cavill reflects, this was a time where he didn’t have the same ethos towards training as he does now. “I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”