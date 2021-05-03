If there’s one concern that seems to plague the male species, it’s hair loss. In the words of George Costanza, “thick, lustrous hair is very important to me.” Should genetics go against your desire for the kind of luscious locks that made women swoon at the sight of Patrick Swayze, it’s not all bad news though. Seinfeld may have led you to believe that the remedy can only be found in a cream shipped from China, one with such a pungent odour that to smear it on your head like a cream bagel is to send the public running in the other direction. But as it turns out, the cosmetology experts in South Korea have been hard at work looking for a non-invasive cure for baldness and they might just have found one: enter the LG Pra.L MediHair - a hair helmet for growth/regrowth.

The latest innovation to come out of the plastic surgery capital of the world is a wearable Devi e based on Low-Level Light Therapy (LLLT). Basically, it’s an approved treatment for androgenetic alopecia, otherwise known as male-pattern baldness. If such a thing has you raising eyebrows in concern, know that it’s been approved by South Korea’s drug safety ministry and already there’s a number of people clambering to get their hands on one.

The hair helmet combines 146 lasers and 104 LED lights to stimulate hair follicle stem cells in what’s known as the bulge region to support and facilitate hair growth. As well as promoting hair growth, it slows down male pattern baldness.