If the thought of a vegan lunch has you scrunching your nose at such an idea, Ramsay is here to show you that vegan cooking is easy, fast, and just as delicious as any meat-heavy dish. In the tutorial, the chef whips up an aubergine steak by charring the aubergine, then seasoning it before basting it in a red wine and vegan butter jus. Upon sharing the recipe, he says, “You won’t believe this juicy steak is vegan.”
The recipe also includes a rub made from cumin seeds, mustard seeds and peppercorns, before the aubergine is roasted extensively in the oven. Ramsay garnishes with shiitake mushrooms, creamy garlic mash and a caramelised Veggie Demi Glaze. For additional flavour, he suggests you age the aubergine overnight with a sprinkling of the rub and drizzling of jus.
He might only have maintained the vegan diet for lunch, but Ramsay has actually been a vocal supporter of the food movement. He has accepted plant-based diets over the years, having added a number of vegan options in his restaurants. He’s been outspoken about the need for the food industry to “adapt” to such eating principles and backgrounds, and it seems this recipe is just the first step in what could be a more committed approach to vegan eating. Many praised the chef on the recipe and making a start, with one writing: “For lunch is cool, step by step.”