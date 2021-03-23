While it seems every second person with a pulse is turning vegan these days - either a result of having watched The Game Changers or desiring to live a more eco-conscious, stainable way - Gordon Ramsay isn’t one of them. The famed chef is as well known for his screaming matches in kitchens as he is for his love of meat, one that has captivated audiences around the world as he continues to share amazing recipes and dishes that leave most salivating.

It came as something as a shock then, when Ramsay took to Instagram to announce to his 11 million followers, “I’m turning vegan.” Thankfully, the joke was on us. Turns out Ramsay was only going vegan for lunch, making the announcement in a vegan cooking tutorial which garnered more than one million views in less than a day.

In the video, Ramsay says: “Hi guys, It’s Gordon. I’ve got a confession. After three decades of cooking, hundreds and hundreds and thousands of hours behind the stove…I’m turning vegan.”