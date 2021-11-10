As the European Tour reaches its 50th anniversary, new changes will come into effect in 2022. In a landmark moment for the sporting tour, its renowned moniker will be ditched in favour of the DB Tour, ushering a new era of competition with an historic naming rights deal that could potentially be worth millions.

From 2022, the tour will be known as the DP World Tour, with a packed schedule featuring 47 events worth over $200 million. It’s largely thanks to the loyal sponsor of the season-ending event in Dubai, with next year’s edition reaching a staggering $10 million, marking the first time any tour prize fund has hit eight figures. But even the other events boast a lucrative prize fund, with every event sanctioned solely by the tour being worth a minimum $2 million. According to chief executive Keith Pelley, “This deal is so ground-breaking it will enable us to elevate the tour in every way. Easy day to have a smile on your face.”

Pelley said in a statement: “Today’s announcement is undoubtedly a momentous one in the proud history of our Tour. The launch of the DP World Tour in 2022, coinciding with both of our 50th anniversaries, will herald a new era in global golf, and crucially it will benefit everybody involved - all our players, caddies, fans and partners - as well as making an important contribution to wider society.”