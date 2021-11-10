He added: “The entire ecosystem of our Tour will be strengthened because of this hugely significant deal, and that was essential to us and to DP World, who have been an incredible supporter of our Tour as well as golf more widely, from grassroots through to the elite professional game. The DP World Tour is, therefore, a natural evolution of our decade-long partnership and the presence of ‘World’ in our new title better reflects our global reach.”
New tournaments in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium will feature in the 2021-22 schedule, which begins with the Joburg Open from November 25-28. While some who are more traditionally-inclined might bemoan the name change, Pelley stresses that it’s a necessary one. “We’ll have 23 tournaments in Europe and 24 at venues worldwide next year. We’re very much a world tour,” he says.
As many competitions and playing schedules across the world of sport were scrapped entirely as a result of the pandemic, many athletes found themselves in a state of limbo; unsure how to motivate themselves when there was little on the horizon. But for golfers, the sport has resumed with fervour, with tournaments back in full swing. Following the announcement of the DP Tour renaming, golfer Tommy Fleetwood said: “What a time to be a golfer in his 20s,” echoing sentiments that see this new direction for golf a positive one, offering more events across the world.