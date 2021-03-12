If your introduction to Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford was when he finally told Piers Morgan what the world thought of his repeated attacks on Meghan Markle, then congratulations, well done for catching up, so glad you could join us.

Beresford's been on our radar for a while, you see, because underneath the suits he wears as a mild-mannered weather presenter lies an impressive physique.

Don't believe us? Check out the 40-year-old's fitness IG account thegymforecast, where you can see Beresford working out, lifting metal and performing the odd shirtless mirror selfie.

"Strong in body, strong in mind," wrote Beresford about his fitness habit. "You can flip that the other way round too, but for me personally; I feel much better in my mind when I feel better in my body - see how the two merge? Ultimately I need both."