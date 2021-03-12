George Clooney is headed to Queensland. We repeat: Clooney, many a woman’s poster boy, source of great affection and arguably the only person for whom the phrase “silver fox” applies, is headed Down Under, to Queensland. It seems Hollywood 2.0 is in full swing, with the world’s biggest stars trading Los Angeles for the coastal breeze and scenic vistas offered in Australia. Amongst them, Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to arrive on Aussie shores, with the pair filming their upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise.

Production on the film is scheduled to begin later this year, with the pair filming in the Whitsundays (ugh, life as an actor is hard), which will double for both Bali and southern Queensland from November onwards. They’ll then make their way to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.