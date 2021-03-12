It’s an exciting prospect, and one the Australian economy certainly needs. According to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Universal Pictures will create roughly 1,000 jobs for local cast, crew and extras, while injecting a rather sizeable $32.7 million into the state economy. Already, Australia is groaning under the weight of Hollywood stars, including Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Matt Damon, Idris Elba and Zac Efron.
As for the movie itself, Ticket to Paradise will be directed by Ol Parker, the director behind such notable films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and who wrote The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the film which, according to reports from Variety, tells the story of a divorced couple (Roberts and Clooney) who rush to Bali for the purpose of stopping their adult daughter from getting married.
With Marvel studios reportedly relocating from the US to Sydney for the next five years, it’s clear Clooney won’t be the only mega-star we’ll be keeping an eye out for. It might just be the case that while international travel remains out of reach, we can always entertain ourselves with a bit of celebrity sight-spotting.